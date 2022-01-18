Richard A. Pocock PITTSFORD — Richard Apsey Pocock, 96, died Friday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Pines Nursing Home in Rutland. He was born on July 19, 1925, in Milford, Connecticut, to Richard John Pocock and Jessie (Apsey) Pocock. He was educated in the Milford School System and joined the U.S. Navy serving during WWII in the North Atlantic and South Pacific. He worked at Waterbury Lock, Connecticut Oyster Co., then Avco Lycoming in Stratford, Connecticut, for 30 years prior to moving to Vermont in 1982. Richard became an active member of the Pittsford Congregational Church where he and his wife became coordinators of the Pittsford Food Shelf. Richard enjoyed fishing, gardening, square dancing, doing puzzles, and storytelling to anyone who would listen, He was a member of the Order of Amaranth Lodge and he and his wife were coordinators for Marriage Encounter prior to moving to Vermont. He was predeceased by both parents; his wife, Bertha; two brothers; a daughter (Betty Jean) and son-in-law (David Wilson). Survivors include two children, Jane Wilson, of Proctor, and Richard Charles Pocock and his wife, of Phoenix, Arizona. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Burial with military honors will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be given to the Pittsford Food Shelf or the Pittsford Congregational Church scholarship fund.
