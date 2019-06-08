Richard A. Rowe rites BRANDON — The funeral service for Richard A. Rowe, 51, who died June 2, 2019, was held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The Rev. Kenneth Bevan, pastor of the Brandon United Methodist Church, officiated. The graveside committal service and burial followed the service at Pine Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers included Jason Rowe, Jeremy Rowe, Eric Rowe, Tyler Rowe, John Corey and Fernand Benoit. Following the ceremony the family received friends at The Brandon Inn for a time of remembrance.
