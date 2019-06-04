Richard A. Rowe BRANDON — Richard A. Rowe, age 51, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at his home, of pancreatic cancer. He was born Feb. 21, 1968, in Proctor, the son of Richard W. and Theresa (Gearwar) Rowe. He attended Otter Valley Union High School. Mr. Rose worked for several years on the Ketcham farm in Sudbury and later, at Vaillancourt Tree Service, as well as doing masonry with Greg Harris and small engine repair. He was also a machine operator at Vermont Tubbs for the next 17 years, forced to retire due to a disability in 2010. He enjoyed motorcycles, dirt bikes, four-wheelers, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Survivors include his wife, Darcy (Currier) Rowe, of Brandon, whom he married in Forest Dale, Dec. 5, 1988; a son, Jason Rowe, his parents and a brother, John Rowe, all of Brandon; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many cousins. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon, with the Rev. Ken Bevan, pastor of Brandon United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. A reception will take place at the Brandon Inn. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Foley Cancer Clinic, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.