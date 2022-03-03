Richard A. Stratton RUTLAND — Richard A. Stratton, 61, peacefully passed away on Feb. 25, 2022, at his home, following a period of declining health. Born on April 12, 1960, in Proctor, Vermont, to Howard W. Stratton Sr. and Mary Jane (Ackert) Stratton. He graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1979, before continuing his studies in electronics. He had worked at Imagetek in Springfield, Vermont, for almost 30 years. He met and married “his everything,” Anne M. Blaum, in 1993. Dick was deeply devoted to his family. A loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He enjoyed all sports, especially baseball, football and NASCAR. He also loved traveling, music, camping and hunting. He will be forever loved, respected and missed. Dick is survived by his wife, Anne, of Rutland; stepsons, Stephen Bernier, John Murphy and Andrew Blaum; stepdaughters, Mary Bernier and Laura Torrington; a son, Joseph Stratton; his mother, Mary Jane; his mother-in-law, Winifred Baum; siblings, Roberta, Howard (Meribeth) and Paula (Joe); 10 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased in death by his father, Howard. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. A funeral Mass will follow on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. Peter Church, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount St. Joseph Academy Athletics Association at 127 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701; or the Rutland County Humane Society at 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home
