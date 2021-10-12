Richard A. Turner RUTLAND – Richard Allen Turner, 58, died Thursday morning Oct. 7, 2021, at his residence following a long illness. He was born on Nov. 22, 1962, in Glens Falls, New York, the son of Edward L. and Marion (Bunker) Turner. He married Darlene Steele on Nov. 15, 1981. He was self-employed for many years as a sheet rocker and painter, and he also owned and operated Turner's Transmissions in Rutland for many years. Mr. Turner purchased a trailer and transformed it into a food truck that he enjoyed operating for family and friends. He liked camping, machining, and tinkering in the back yard. Survivors include his wife, Darlene Turner; son, Michael Steele and companion Sabra Notte; mother, Marion Turner, all of Rutland; two sisters, Debbie McNolty of Moreau, New York; and Connie Lamson of Brandon; two brothers, Rodney Turner and his wife Wendy of Rutland; and Brian Turner of South Carolina; sister-in-law, Sharon Turner of Rutland Town; three grandchildren, Breanna Chase and her husband Richard of Cadyville, New York; Malia Steele of Kansas; Emilee Steele of Rutland; a great granddaughter, Camryn Chase of Cadyville New York; several nieces nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his father, Edward L. Turner; two brothers, Edward A. Turner and Timothy Turner; and two sisters, Lynette Turner and Nancy A. Gray; and two nieces, Vanessa Therrion and Stacey Smith. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct.23, at the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. A celebration of his life will follow at the Elks in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or to the Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.