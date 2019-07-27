Richard A. Wiedmann RUTLAND — Richard A. Wiedmann died on July 20, 2019, at Mountain View Center. He was born during a rare blizzard in Vineland, NJ, on Dec. 19, 1932, a son of Karl A. and Sarah (Boch) Wiedmann. Mr. Wiedmann graduated in 1955 from Glassboro State College, NJ. After teaching in New Jersey for several years, he joined the U.S. Army and by sheer coincidence, was sent to Heilbronn, Germany, the town where his father was born. There, he met all of his German relatives for the very first time and was, of course, wined and dined by them. He returned to the USA for two more years but in 1961, he went back to Germany where he worked for the Dept. of Defense as teacher and administrator until his retirement in 1992. During that time, he met and married his future wife, Christel Neutz, who also worked for DoDDS (Dept. of Defense Dependent School). They started married life together in Fair Lawn, NJ, where their two oldest children Erik and Heidi were born. Richard and his family traveled all over Europe and thanks to DoDDS, were able to reside in Germany, Italy and in Spain, which is where their youngest son, Mark, was born. He was a wonderful husband and father and will be dearly missed. Richard had many hobbies. He loved to entertain his friends and prepare delicious meals for them. He also enjoyed stamp collecting, photography, painting, gardening and classical music. A longtime member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, he loved his church and his church family. He was predeceased by his parents and by two brothers Robert and Kenneth. Survivors include his wife, Christel; his three loving children son Erik Michael, of Canton, OH, daughter Heidi Marie and husband Mike, of PA, and son Mark Andrew, of Westford; four grandchildren Nathan with wife Michelle, Steven, Katie and Sonja. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, with the Rev. John Longworth, pastor, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 6 Church Hill Road, Rutland, VT 05701; or BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
