Richard A. Wiedmann rites RUTLAND — The memorial service for Richard A. Wiedmann, 86, who died July 20, 2019, was held Saturday, Aug. 10, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. The Rev. John M. Longworth, pastor, officiated. Eulogists were his wife, Christel Wiedmann, and son, Mark Wiedmann. Organist was Rita Lane. Soloist was Ernie Hathaway. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, followed by a reception at Southside Restaurant. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
