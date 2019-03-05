Richard A. Welch POULTNEY — Richard Adrian Welch, 91, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at his home in Poultney. Mr. Welch was born in Rutland on October 24, 1927. He was the son of Philip and Ruth (Crossman) Welch. He grew up in Brandon where he received his early education and graduated from Brandon High School, class of 1945. Following graduation, he joined the United States Navy. Following his honorable discharge, he returned home and began working, as a lineman, for New England Telephone. In 1949 he joined the staff with Central Vermont Public Service, as a lineman. He had served as a superintendent at various C.V.P.S. stations, for 42 years. He retired in 1991. He and his wife had enjoyed 23 winters in Inverness, Florida. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to golf and had belonged to the Neshobe Golf Club in Brandon. Surviving is his wife, Hilda Mae (Dickinson) Welch of Poultney, whom he married in Rutland on November 7, 1948; two daughters, Susan Allard and her husband William of Pittsford and Laurie Provin and her husband Earle of Poultney; three sons, Adrian Welch and his wife Nancy of Raleigh, NC, Daniel Welch of West Rutland and Michael Welch of Poultney; 10 grandchildren, Meg, Dan, Hanna, Rachel, Philip, Richard, Liz, Emily, David and Macaela; seven great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by two brothers, Edward P. Welch and Donald R. Welch. The graveside committal service and burial will take place, at a later date, in West Hill Cemetery in Rochester. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory, to Rutland Area Visiting Nurse & Hospice, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
