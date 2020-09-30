Richard Albert Moore SPRINGFIELD — Richard Albert Moore, 97, died Monday, Sept. 29, 2020, at home, with family at his side. He was born Oct. 1, 1922, in Rockingham, the son of Ruth Ellen Ober and Raymond Howard Moore. He graduated in 1941 from Bellows Falls High School and in 1942 from Vermont State School of Agriculture in Randolph Center. Mr. Moore married Helen Lydia Gilman, Nov. 27, 1946. He served in the U.S. Army, Calvary Division, stationed in occupied Japan. After returning from the service, he started logging with his father in Rockingham until moving to the Springfield Town Farm in 1949. He received the Jaycee Award for Outstanding Young Farmer of Vermont in 1957 and the Goodyear Conservation Award in 1974. Mr. Moore was appointed to the Vermont State ASCS Committee, served as director on the Farm Credit Board, and appointed to the Agricultural Advisory Committee. He was a 4-H Club leader, member of Windsor County Farm Bureau, Dairy Herd Improvement Association, Agri-Mark Milk Coop, director of Ottauquechee Natural Resource Council and received a Lifetime Service Award in 2003. Other honors include an award for 49 years of service to Vermont Agriculture, the USDA and the FSA. as well as induction into the Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame. He was always a part of the Windsor County Ag Fair, serving on the board of directors and putting together the petting zoo. Mr. Moore was a Town of Springfield selectman, as well as a lister. He was a member of Springfield Congregational Church, the American Legion and King Solomon’s Temple Lodge in Bellows Falls. Survivors include his wife; seven children, Lydia, Ray, both of Springfield, Katherine of Chester, Regina of North Hartland, Rachel of Wilmot Flats, New Hampshire, Esther of Reading, Cynthia of North Springfield; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three siblings, Elizabeth Belknap, Robert and Thomas Moore. There will be no calling hours and the funeral is private. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, in Houghtonville Cemetery in Grafton. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to First Congregational Church, 77 Main St., Springfield, VT 05156.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.