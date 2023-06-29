Richard “Doc” Ashcroft FAIR HAVEN — An interment ceremony for Richard “Doc” Ashcroft is planned for July 7, 2023, in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Arrival by 11:15am is requested. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12:30pm at the Middle Falls Fire Department, Rte. 29 and Rte. 40 in Middle Falls, New York. Lunch will be provided. Please bring fun stories to tell! For additional information, please email docashcroftcelebration@gmail.com.
