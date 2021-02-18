Richard B. Davis Sr. CLARENDON SPRINGS — In loving memory of our beloved dad, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and companion, Richard B. Davis Sr. of Clarendon Springs, Vermont, who passed away Feb. 18, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. If you asked him how old he was, he would simply say, “I was born June 5th, 1936, you figure it out.” Alzheimer’s may have stolen Richard’s memories, but it never took his sense of humor. Richard was the son of the late Mary Crowe and Maurice Davis. Richard was survived by his eight brothers and sisters, Eileen Baker (who died the same year, in 2020), Barb Pomanville, Maurice “Frank” Davis, Charles “Chuck” Davis, Ronnie Davis, Ramone “Harry” Davis, Diane Cram and Joan Webster. He leaves behind seven children, Kim Jones, Rick Davis Jr. Tim Davis, Mike Davis, Sheri Keefe, Maureen Ross and David Davis; 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Richard loved being a dad, grandfather, great-grandfather and he was the best. Then there was Marlene Parker, Richard’s companion and best friend for over 25 years, an angel sent from heaven who loved and protected Richard until the end. Richard enjoyed bingo, his Toyota truck, and mowing the lawn on his Murray tractor. Due to COVID-19, we had to postpone his celebration of life last year but we are asking that you please join us in June as we pay tribute to this wonderful man and celebrate his life and his accomplishments. The tentative plans for a celebration of life are it will be held on June 5, 2021, at Sheri’s Place, 30 Main St, Springfield, Vermont, at 12 noon. Please bring pictures and tell us the stories of how Richard touched your life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Richard’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.