Richard B. Davis Sr. CLARENDON SPRINGS — In loving memory of our beloved dad, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and companion, Richard B. Davis Sr. of Clarendon Springs, Vermont, passed away Feb. 18, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held on June 5, 2021, at Sheri’s Place, 30 Main St. Springfield, Vermont, 12 noon until 3 p.m. Please bring pictures and tell us the stories of how Richard touched your life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Richard’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495.
