Richard B. Edney PITTSFIELD — Richard B. Edney, 82, of Pittsfield, passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2022, at his home. He was born in St. Johnsbury, on Aug. 4, 1939, the son of the late George and Victoria (Paton) Edney. He moved with his family to Haverhill, Massachusetts, where he spent his youth and graduated from Haverhill High School. Prior to attending college, he worked as a newspaper sports cartoonist, a shoe designer, and a staff artist for a silk screen firm. After high school, he attended and graduated from the New England School of Art in Boston, Massachusetts. Richard was a talented artist/illustrator, who was involved in art exhibits displaying oil paintings, watercolors and acrylics. He was commissioned by a Connecticut local business to paint an original oil painting which was displayed in their lobby. He was employed by Raytheon and Hewlett-Packard as an art director. Richard also was a graphics consultant/illustrator for GTE, Analogic, and Lifeline Systems, as well as many other businesses. He continued to do consultant work until his move back to Vermont, and then began working for Advanced Animations in Stockbridge, Vermont, as their art director, until his retirement in 2002. Richard was proud of his Celtic heritage and enjoyed his three trips to Ireland. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan who collected Ted Williams memorabilia. He also enjoyed gardening, bird watching and just puttering around in his yard. He is survived by his wife, Paula (Williams) Edney; his children, April Walton (Brian), of Kingston, New Hampshire, and Caitlin Edney, of Pittsfield, Vermont. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert Edney, of Whitehall, New York, and Timothy Edney, of Dade City, Florida; his four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and his dog and walking companion, Sonny-Boy. Richard was predeceased by his son, Brian Edney, of Sandown, New Hampshire. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Richard’s name in the form of a donation to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org.
