Richard Benedict Ziegler RUTLAND — Richard Ziegler, 82, died Feb. 12, 2019, at Mountain View Genesis Center. He was born in Elizabeth, NJ, May 10, 1936, son of German immigrants Frank and Meta (Metzold) Ziegler. Dick was a U.S. Army veteran, stationed at Fort Dix (1959-1962). He was also an active member of the Shriners and Elks Club. In his youth, he raced speed boats, motorcycles and hot rods. He was an entrepreneur and owned several business ventures in the Rutland area, including Richard's Coiffures Salon, ACME Equipment, Green Mountain Auto and Junkyard. Richard was a makeup artist and an avid hunter, gatherer and laugh-maker. He raised pigs, cows and chickens at his Benson farmhouse. He was expert in coins, jewelry and firearms. Surviving are two sons Christopher Ziegler and wife Claudia, of Belmont, MA, Robert Chip Ziegler, of Wallingford; his former wife, Maryann Ziegler, of Rutland; a sister, Dolores Ziegler Stokes, of Fair Haven; a sister-in-law, Herta Ziegler, of Rutland; three grandchildren Douglas, Gregory and McKenzie Ziegler. He was predeceased by one brother, Frank Benedict Ziegler. Services will be private. A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals, in care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
