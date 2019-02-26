Richard C. Amadon Jr. POULTNEY — Richard C. Amadon Jr., 83, died Feb. 18, 2019, at his residence, after a lengthy illness. He was born June 14, 1935, in Lunenburg, the son of Nina (Pond) and Richard C. Amadon Sr. He was a high school graduate and enlisted in the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War. Mr. Amadon worked at Williams Machine Shop in Poultney for many years. He was a member of Poultney American Legion and was an avid Patriots fan. Survivors include his children Kathleen Filippone, of Sterling, Massachusetts, Sondra Goodwin, of Shelburne, Diane Sullivan, of Pensacola, Florida; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sons Ronnie and Paul Amadon; and his siblings Norma and Linda. Private services will be held in Poultney Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Arrangements are by Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
