Richard C. Ashcroft FAIR HAVEN — It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Dr. Richard C. Ashcroft on March 3, 2023. He fought a long and courageous battle with cancer and heart failure that spanned the course of almost 16 years. His devoted family was by his side when he passed. Richard was born December 24, 1941 in Port Chester, New York to Lawrence and Sophie (Sue) Ashcroft. He graduated from Greenwich High School and entered the Navy where he served on the USS Charles S Roan DD-853, a destroyer, at the Cuban Missile Crisis. He also served on the USS Jonas Ingram DD-938. Following his military service, he married Linda L. Mattison and moved to Iowa where he entered Palmer College of Chiropractic. His son, Karl, was born in Iowa. Upon his graduation they moved to Fair Haven Vermont where he began Ashcroft Chiropractic Center. His daughter, Laurel, was born two years later. He served his community as a Health Officer and on the school board in Fair Haven. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Rotary Club, American Legion and Tin Can Sailors. Richard loved being a chiropractor and helping his patients, many of whom became lifelong friends. He earned his Diplomate of Neurology in 1989 allowing him to help even more people. He gave his time to help students, athletes, and anyone in need. He thoroughly enjoyed talking to people from babies to the elderly, often telling stories and jokes. His favorite hobby was metal detecting. He founded The Green Mountain Treasure Hunters of Vermont, Inc. It brought him great joy in finding lost rings, returning them to the rightful owners, and seeing their smiles and the happiness it brought to them. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert, his son Karl, and his grandson Hunter. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda, his daughter Laurel (Casey) Gebhard, his grandsons Cade and Ty Gebhard, daughter-in-law Lorrie, brother Lawrence Ashcroft, sister Ruth (John) Andrew, sister Lorraine (Melvin) Rose, step-grandchildren Heather Tate (Kris Lubinsky), Thachary, Gideon and Emerson, brothers-in-law Bruce, Richard and Clark Mattison and many other family and friends. An interment ceremony is planned for July 7, 2023, in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Following the interment, family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life. The Celebration will begin at noon and will be held at the Middle Falls Fire House in Middle Falls, NY. For additional information, to RSVP or to share photos, please email docashcroftcelebration@gmail.com.
