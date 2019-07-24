Richard C. Graves WALLINGFORD — Richard C. Graves, 82, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Jack Byrne Center of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Memorial Hospital. He was born in Rutland July 30, 1936, the son of Fred and Elizabeth (Cook) Graves. Richard was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy class of 1954. In 1955, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. On Sept. 11, 1965, he married Marcia Morrissey. Richard was employed as a customer service representative with Central Vermont Public Service Corp. for 40 years. He enjoyed trains and gardening but most especially, being with family and grandchildren. Surviving are three daughters Carolyn Graves, of Wallingford, JoAnna Surething and husband Jared, of Granville, and Suzanne Lanzillo and husband Joseph Jr., of Rutland; one brother, Ronald Graves and wife Patricia, of Rutland, and one sister, Jane Graves and husband Frank Hertel, of Rhode Island; five grandchildren Zack and Emily Lanzillo and Etta, Oliver and Harrison Surething; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Marcia Graves, in 2011; a brother, Robert Graves, and by a sister, Annette “Gussie” Vogt. Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Prayer services will be held Friday at 10:30 at Clifford Funeral Home with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A reception will follow. Contributions may be made to Jack Byrne Center, One Medical Center Drive, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH.
