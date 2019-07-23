Richard C. Graves WALLINGFORD — Richard C. Graves, 82, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Calling hours are from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Prayer services by the Rev. Richard Tinney will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 26, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Jack Byrne Center, Office of Development, Dartmouth-Hitchcock, One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756.
