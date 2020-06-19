Richard C. Hall SPRINGFIELD — Richard C. Hall, 89, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Springfield Health & Rehabilitation Center, after a long illness. He was born April 18, 1931, in Springfield, the son of Riley Charles and Ila E. (Lakso) Hall. He graduated from Springfield High School and Pennsylvania College of Technology for Airline Mechanics. Mr. Hall served in the U.S. Navy. He drove school bus for Springfield Public Schools in the 1950s and later was employed for many years in the Bryant Grinder Co. Hydraulics Department in Springfield, retiring in 1993. He also worked Ski Patrol at Okemo Mountain in the 1960s. He was a member of St. John’s Lodge #41 F&AM in Springfield. Mr. Hall enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling and square dancing. Survivors include his son, Ryan Hall of Springfield, and several cousins. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, with the Rev. Gerry Piper officiating. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.