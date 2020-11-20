Richard C. Littler SHREWSBURY — Richard Charles Littler, 83, of Shrewsbury went home peacefully to be with Jesus on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Rutland Health & Rehab. Dick was born Dec. 3, 1936, the son of Charles Henry Prior Littler and Sarah Philinda (Mayo) Littler. He is survived by his wife, Marsha (Kelly) Littler, also a resident of Rutland Health & Rehab; a sister, Shirley of Springfield, Vermont; a very good friend and caregiver, Brian Patrick; and cousins. Right out of high school, Dick joined the Air Force. Upon discharge, he worked at Rutland Plywood for a number of years. He then worked at GE in Rutland for over 30 years. He also in later years worked with his father on his milk route. After retirement, Dick loved his volunteer work for many years at the Shrewsbury Community Church, as a town warden, and at Rutland Hospital. He was a steady, caring and responsible individual. Dick loved his many Collie dogs, bowling leagues, his 1931 Model A Ford and walks with his dog. Private graveside services will be held in Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Susan Kelley, pastor of the Shrewsbury Community Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
