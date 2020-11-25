Richard C. Littler rites SHREWSBURY — The graveside service for Richard Charles Littler, 83, who died Nov. 17, 2020, was held Friday, Nov, 20, in Evergreen Cemetery in Center Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. Susan Kelley, pastor of Shrewsbury Community Church. Military honors were provided by American Legion Post #31 of Rutland. Ron Fairbanks sounded taps and presented the flag. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
