Richard C. Young SPRINGFIELD — Richard C. "Ritchie" Young, 86, died April 10, 2019, at Venice (Florida) Regional Hospital, with family by his side. He was born June 2, 1932, in Springfield, the son of Sidney and Ethel Young. He was a Springfield High School graduate. On April 16 1955, Mr. Young married Janet Stevens. He was employed at the family business, S.R. Young Inc. After retirement, he served on its board of directors to help with the day-to-day operations and business decisions. He was a past president of Springfield Rotary Club and honored with the Paul Harris Fellow award. Mr. Young enjoyed summers on the Maine seacoast, fishing, skiing, bike riding, cars, and known as a guy who could fix anything. Survivors include his wife; children Debra Murray, Keith and Jay Young; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; siblings Barbara Ross, Shirley Cooper, Robert and Francis Young; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Sidney II and Bernard. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, with the Rev. Peter Williams officiating. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
