Richard Corey RUTLAND — Richard Corey, 71, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. He was born June 26, 1950. He worked for a number of years at Tuttle Publishing. Mr. Corey enjoyed baseball. Survivors include his mother, Muriel "Betty" Corey; and two sisters, Susan Dumas and Patricia Corey. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson Foundation at parkinson.org
