Richard D'Ambrogio MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS -- Richard D’Ambrogio, 89, died Dec. 20, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 25, 1930, in Bronx, New York, the son of Charles and Julia D’Ambrogio. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Mr. D'Ambrogio was a corporate pilot for Rockefeller Co. Survivors include his wife, Eleanor (Jandke) D’Ambrogio; three sons Richard D’Ambrogio, of South Caolina, Robert D’Ambrogio, of Princeton, New Jersey, and Adam D’Ambrogio, of Yorktown Heights, New York; four grandchildren, a great-grandson; nieces and nephews. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
