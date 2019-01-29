Richard D. Browe WELLS — Richard D. Browe, 75, died Jan. 25, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, of cancer. He was born May 12, 1943, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the son of Howard and Hilda (Hall) Browe. He graduated from North Bennington High School and took accounting and cattle breeding classes at Cornell College in New York. Mr. Browe started farming working with his father. For 17 years, he was Vermont state director for New England Polled Hereford Association. He was beef farm manager at Maynard Brook Farm and Rolling Meadow Farms in Pawlet. He trucked cattle both locally and cross-country. He was a member of Vermont Maple Producers and a 4-H dairy leader. He enjoyed camping, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and hunting trips in Maine. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Margaret (Buckbee) Browe; two children Raechel Ynesta, of Wells, Richard Browe, of Pawlet; three grandchildren; two brothers Tom and Dennis. He was predeceased by a grandson and siblings Dorothy, Howard and Harry. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, New York, where calling hours begin at 1 p.m. prior to the service officiated by the Rev. Tom Atkins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 440 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205; or Northeast Kidney Foundation, 501 New Karner Road, Suite 6, Albany, NY 12205.
