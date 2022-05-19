Richard D. Bryant BRANDON — The funeral service for Richard Duane Bryant, 88, who died May 12, 2022, was held Wednesday, May 18, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. Rev. Barry Tate officiated. Private burial will be at a later date in Forestdale Cemetery.
