Richard D. Bryant BRANDON — Richard Duane Bryant, 88, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Wintergreen Residential Care in Brandon. He was born May 7, 1934, in Brandon, the son of Walter and Sally (Johnson) Bryant. He graduated from Brandon High School. In earlier years, Mr. Bryant worked for Racine Tower Corp. and later, Newton-Thompson Co. in Forest Dale, Callaghan Can in Proctor for 20 years, and retired from New England Co. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his four-wheeler and birds of prey, especially eagles. Surviving are four children, Linda Otto, Gary and Mark Bryant, all of Brandon, Vickie Bresette, of Forest Dale; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and several cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Joyce (Greeno) Bryant, May 23, 2015, whom he married July 3, 1955, in Forest Dale. Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the funeral home. Private burial will be at a later date in Forestdale Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733.
