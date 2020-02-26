Richard "Dick" Rousseau BRADENTON, Fla. — Richard "Dick" Rousseau, age 89, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2020. He was born in Keene, New Hampshire, and graduated from Keene High School in 1948. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Ruth (Vogel), who passed in 2008. He is survived by their two children, Peter (Khin Zar) Rousseau of Wilmington, Vermont, and Ann (Patrick) Morris of Bradenton, Florida; elder sister, Ethel Brosnahan of Brattleboro, Vermont, and seven grandchildren. Dick led a full life, serving his country, family and community. He served in the Army Air Corps from 1948-1954 and retired from a 35-year banking career as a vice president with Vermont National Bank. He started serving his community at a young age as a YMCA camp leader and a Boy Scout leader. In Brattleboro, he was a Fire Department Rescue Squad member, a founding charter member of Rescue Inc., a certified American Red Cross First Aid instructor, a member of the National Ski Patrol for which he was recognized by both for saving a life. He helped organize and manage the Community Chest, and was involved in United Way fundraising, the Big Brother Program, Rotary Club and the Winter Carnivals (past president). Dick had many diverse talents and interests and loved spending time outdoors with his family and dogs. He was an avid camper, hunter, fisherman, downhill skier, motorcyclist and dowser. He was also cast in many Little Theater productions as he could sing, dance, act and play guitar. Always social, he looked forward to having potluck dinners and playing cards with friends. There will be a chapel service for family and friends held on Feb. 29, 2020, at Brown and Sons Funeral Home at 1 p.m. located at 604 43rd St. West, in Bradenton, Florida. A memorial service will be held in Brattleboro, Vermont, in the Meeting House Hill Cemetery for Dick sometime later this spring/summer. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Richard "Dick" Rousseau can be made to Rescue Inc., 541 Canal St., Brattleboro, VT 05301. Full obituary can be viewed online at www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
