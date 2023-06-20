Richard Eno EAST HAVEN, CT — Richard "Dick" Eno, 93, laid down his working tools and passed away peacefully on February 4, 2023, at his home in East Haven, Connecticut, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. He was married to his beloved wife, Doris (Borgeson), for almost 48 years until her passing in 2010. He leaves behind his daughter, Kristine Eno; son-in-law, Matthew Friedlander; son, Richard Eno Jr.; daughter-in-law, Joanne Eno; four grandchildren, Aria, Chace, Keira and Mya; and niece, Jennifer Eno. It was his wish to return home to the Green Mountains to join his mother, Irene (L'Ange) Eno, and his two older brothers, Jack and Bud. Dick was born in Rutland, Vermont, on July 2, 1929. Growing up, he was very influenced by his grandfather, Adelbert L'Ange, who instilled in him a keen curiosity in how things worked. They spent many hours tinkering with electronics, motors, engines and musical instruments. Some of Dick's fondest memories from his youth included playing baseball with his friends, serving as an altar boy at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic church and working at Seward's Ice Cream with his brother Jack. In high school, he was a sprinter on the track team and was a member of the NJROTC program. After joining the United States Naval Reserve in 1947, Dick entered active service aboard the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea in 1951 during the Korean War. He received a BSBA degree from Bryant College, majoring in management and minoring in accounting, and entered the defense industry at Pratt & Whitney. He received many honors and distinctions while working in the industry. After many years in the defense industry, he opened an aluminum castings business called One Company Inc. in Lowell, Massachusetts. In later years, he would work as an independent contractor for Allied Van Lines. In 1963, Dick married his wife, Doris, and moved to Hamden, Connecticut, where they had two children together -- Kristine and Richard. He was a dedicated father who was highly involved with his children and their development. In 1970, the family moved to Doris' hometown of Woburn, Massachusetts, where they lived for almost three decades. Doris fell ill in 1995, and she and Dick moved back to Connecticut in 2000. Dick was deeply dedicated to Doris throughout her long illness, first caring for her at home and then visiting her every afternoon for hours each day when she transitioned to a nursing facility. His devotion and love for her was inspiring and heartwarming to witness. He considered his family to be his greatest accomplishment. Dick was very proud of his membership in the Masonic Widow's Son Lodge in Branford, Connecticut, where he was elevated to 32nd degree. He believed in his brothers and welcomed them from anywhere they traveled. He was a wonderful example of a husband, a father and a friend, and was a proud veteran. He always had time for others and was the first to lend a hand to someone in need. Dick also had a great passion for life, a unique, quirky sense of humor and strong sense of honor and right & wrong. A graveside service will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rutland, Vermont, on June 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
