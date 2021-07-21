Richard F. Fielder RUTLAND — Richard F. Fielder, 72, died July 16, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Middlebury, July 15, 1949, the son of Francis G. and Muriel (Brown) Fielder. Richard was a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran. He was a 1969 graduate of Otter Valley High School. Richard worked at the State of Vermont Transportation Agency for 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and especially, working at his camp in Goshen. Richard adored his golden retriever, Brylea. Surviving are his wife, Mary (Reardon) Fielder, of Rutland; his father, Francis Fielder, of Granville, New York; three daughters, Alicia Grochowik (Paul Walsh), of Graniteville, Christine (Derek) LaBrie, of Burlington, and Stephanie (Cory) Marceau, of Colchester; a brother, Delwin (Katrina) Fielder, of Whiting; two sisters, Jeannette Sweeney, of Goshen, and Lauri (Denny) Gonthier, of Granville, New York; three grandchildren, Anthony Grochowik, Mackenzie Grochowik and Hunter Marceau; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Muriel Fielder; and brother, Rodney Fielder. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Peter Church at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; and Meals on Wheels, 80 Belden Road Suite 13, Rutland, VT 05701. A special thank you for the care received from the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, the staff at The Pines, Rutland Regional Medical Center and Meals on Wheels. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
