Richard F. Gorton SPRINGFIELD — Richard F. Gorton, 101, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Cedar Hill Health Care Center in Windsor. He was born Aug. 5, 1920, in Springfield, the son of Frederick and Mildred (Griffith) Gorton. He graduated from Springfield High School and attended automotive repair schools. Mr. Gorton served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. In 1944, he married Harriet Weeks in Charlestown, New Hampshire. As a young man, he worked on the family dairy farm in South Wallingford and was later employed as a mechanic and service manager with Riverside Garage, Ray’s Motors, R&S Repair and Stocker & Austin. In Springfield, Mr. Gorton was a member of First Congregational Church; St. John's Masonic Lodge #41, receiving a Golden Lapel award for 80 years of service; and the Senior Center. He enjoyed candlepin league bowling, trips and cruises, as well as making birdhouses, cutting boards and wooden toys as donations to Habitat for Humanity and for the Santa Claus Club. Survivors include his grandchildren, Michelle and Richard Bessette; longtime companion, Eleanor Johnson; one niece and three nephews. He was predeceased by his wife in 1995; and a daughter, Nancy Bessette, in 2019. A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18, in Forest Hill Cemetery in Charlestown, New Hampshire, with the Rev. Michael Mario, pastor of First Congregational Church, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156; or Springfield Senior Center, 139 Main St., Springfield, VT 05156. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.