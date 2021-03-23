Richard F. Rogers POULTNEY — Richard F. Rogers, 83, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness. He was born June 21, 1937, in Fair Haven, the son of Louise (Mills) and Clarence E. Rogers Sr. He attended Wallingford schools and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served for 20 years. After leaving the Navy, Mr. Rogers began his truck and bus driving career in Somerville, Massachusetts. After retiring, he married Nellie Aubin in Vermont. He was a member of Castleton American Legion Post #50. Mr. Rogers enjoyed playing cards and cribbage, and his pets. Survivors are his wife of Poultney; two sons, Rick Rogers of New Hampshire and Chris Rogers of New York; a stepdaughter, Linda; a sister, Ruth Whipple of Fair Haven; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wives, June and Peg; and siblings, Shirley, Rita, Bob, Skip and David. A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Castleton American Legion Post # 50. Private burial will be at a later date in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Arrangements are by Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. For online condolences, visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
