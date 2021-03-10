Richard F. Roller SPRINGFIELD — Richard F. Roller, 76, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Springfield. He was born March 29, 1944, in Plainfield, New Jersey, the son of Richard V. and Harriet (Kenny) Roller. He grew up in Gillette, New Jersey, and graduated from Rutgers University-Newark with a bachelor's degree in Accounting. Mr. Roller married Maureen Schades in 1967 and enlisted in the Army, where he served in Germany until 1969. In Sparta, New Jersey, he worked as a corporate accountant for several public and privately held companies and raised his children. Survivors include his father of Chester; two daughters, Rhonda Elsaesser and Rebecca Cole; and three grandchildren. The private graveside service in Plymouth Notch Cemetery in Plymouth, will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
