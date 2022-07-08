Richard Fales NORTH FT. MYERS, FL/BRANDON, VT — The memorial service “In Celebration of His Life” for Richard Norman Fales, age 74, who passed away on November 8, 2021, at Hope Hospice in East Cape Coral, FL. will be held on Monday July 11, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. A reception will follow at the Brandon American Legion Post# 55. A private graveside committal service and burial will follow the in the family lot, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; Brandon American Legion Post #55, P.O. Box 25, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.