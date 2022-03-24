Richard G. Derby BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Richard G. Derby, 73, passed away Dec. 20, 2021, at Joanne Hospice, with his loving family by his side, after a short illness with cancer and pneumonia. He was born Feb. 11, 1948, the son of Richard and Shirley (Young) Derby. Survivors include his wife, Marcie Lavigne Derby, of Bonita Springs, Florida; children, Heath and partner Melissa Chrusciel, of West Rutland, Hal and wife Melissa, of Rutland, Jessica Hubbard and partner Dean Fabian, of Bonita Springs, Florida; grandchildren, Kaylee, Hayden, Max, Dylan and Emma; and a nephew, Scott Bersaw, of New York. He was predeceased by his first wife, Darlene; his parents, Richard and Shirley Derby; his sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Bob Bersaw; and a nephew, Robert Bersaw. Rick retired from Vermont Digital in 2010. A 1966 graduate of Rutland High School, he proudly served his country during the Vietnam conflict followed by eight years in the Vermont National Guard. He was a lifetime member of The American Legion Post 31. Rick enjoyed his family and family gatherings where he was “King of the Grill.” Upon his retirement to Bonita Springs, Florida, he enjoyed playing softball, Petanque and pickleball, helping his friends and neighbors, where he formed a partnership with Mike Blanchard, M&R Maintenance. He really enjoyed a Saturday night ritual, Dinner and Dominos, cribbage in the afternoons and any game that came his way. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Bonita Springs, Florida, and in Vermont. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
