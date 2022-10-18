Richard G. Haynes RUTLAND —Richard George Haynes (Dick), 93, formerly a long-time resident of Poultney died Friday, October 14, 2022 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Dick was born March 6, 1929 in Poultney, the son of Harold and Lydia (Wiesner) Haynes. He was a graduate of Poultney High School class of 1947. Dick married Barbara Williams on March 28, 1948. They celebrated over 50 years of marriage until her death in 1999. Dick owned and operated Dick’s Dairy Bar from 1950-1960 and then worked at Maplewood Dairy from 1960-1970, Robert’s Gas 1970-1985 and was a longtime employee of Roberts- Lantman Funeral Home. He retired from Fair Haven Auto Parts in 1993. Dick was very involved in the Poultney community having served as Captain of Poultney Rescue Squad, volunteered on the Poultney Fire Department Poultney Hose Co. #1 and was elected as Selectman for the town. He was also a member of the Poultney Snow Devils snowmobile club. In 2000, Richard married Florence Belden Goodrich. They made their home at The Maples in Rutland. Survivors are his wife, Florence, his three daughters, B. Susan O’Brien (David) of Hampton, Lynn Sharp (Bill) of Rutland, Mary Burke (Mike) of North Clarendon, as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. In addition, Dick had three step-children, Pamela (Jay) Wilson, Donna (Fran) Brown, Cynthia (Paul) Costigan as well as several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. Dick was predeceased by his parents, his first wife, Barbara, by his son, Timothy, by his brother, Harold J. Haynes, his sisters Evelyn H. Monroe and Ruth M. Haynes, and step-daughter, Donna Brown. Richard was a devoted Catholic and attended Christ the King Church in Rutland. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 11 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church in Rutland with the Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois as the celebrant. A private burial will be in St. Raphael’s Cemetery in Poultney. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Poultney Rescue Squad or to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.