Richard H. Barr LONDONDERRY — Richard Harriss Barr, 89, a native of New Rochelle, New York, and longtime resident of Londonderry, Vermont, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on Dec. 30, 2021. For many precious years, he and his family were summer residents of Siasconset, Nantucket Island. Richard received his primary education at St. Andrew's College in Toronto and completed it at the Hun School. As a member of the Class of 1955, he received a BA in Art History from Dartmouth College. Richard became a designer and importer of woman's fashion and Scottish woolens in New York City. He was passionate about sports, Dartmouth, bagpipes, photography, art and the Brooklyn Dodgers. He was most passionate about his family. He is survived by his daughters, Sabrina B. Barr, of New York City, Capucine T. Barr and husband William W. Venable, of Londonderry, Vermont; grandchildren, Damarah Barr-Smith, Paisley Barr and Cameron Barr-Kotzen; great-grandchild, Hudson H. Barr; brother, John Douglas Barr; many adored nieces and nephews; and former wife, Nicole Barr. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Barr and Isabel Harriss Aria; and René Kotzen. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Brewster-Shea Funeral Service in Manchester, Vermont. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warriors Project, in care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Service, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255.
