Richard H. Dawley MOUNT HOLLY — Richard H. Dawley, 95½, of Mount Holly, Vermont, passed away peacefully with his family by his side in the Gill Odd Fellows Home, Ludlow, Vermont, on July 7, 2021. Richard was born on Dec. 2, 1925, the son of Harry G. and Flora A. (Williams) Dawley. Richard attended the Mount Holly graded school, and Stevens High School. He was a veteran of WWII, having fought in the Battle of the Bulge. On May 3, 1947, he married Marjorie Ruth Gokey, of Claremont, New Hampshire, who predeceased him in 1991. He remarried a good friend and neighbor, Justine Hill, in February 1993. Sadly, Justine passed in 2003. Richard was born on the Dawley homestead, being the seventh generation of dairy farmers. He was a man who could take apart and rebuild anything with a motor. Many neighbors depended on Richard to repair/weld their farm machinery with parts he always seemed to have “up the barn.” He helped many a stranded motorist who were stuck in any season. If you needed help, Richard was the one to call. Richard was involved in his community by being a member of the zoning board, driving snowplow and school bus, and fence viewer. He was a member of the Northeast Agriculture Association, national, state and Mount Holly granges. He was a longtime member and past president of the Packer Cemetery Association, Masons and the VFW. Richard is survived by his children, Mike Sr. and MaryBeth Dawley, of Mount Holly; Tim and Wendy Dawley, of Putnam, Connecticut; Sue Dawley LeBlanc, of Mount Holly. His grandchildren are Mike Jr., of Maryland; Melinda (Mike) Pearson, of Mount Holly; Tina (Justin) Bearce, of Bradford; and Keith (Amanda) Richardson, of New Hampshire; Jason (Raena) Dawley, of Texas; Jessica (Andy) Reed, of Connecticut; Angela Lawrence and Patrick Chadburn, of Rutland. His great-grandchildren are Shane and Cecelia Pearson, Jacob (Berenice) Dawley, Blake and Kierstin Dawley, Dylan, Samuel and Jack Bearce, Oscar and Ella Richardson, Noelia and Anthony Reed, Camyrn, Taylor and Ryan Dawley, Corbin, Marlee and Brayton Chadburn. His stepchildren are Diane and Joe Surething, of Granville, New York; David Hill, of Mount Holly; Kathy (David) Wilder, of Iowa; Howard (Karen) Hill, of Mount Holly. Step-grandchildren are Josh Surething, Jared (Johanna) Surething, Alison and Braden Wilder; and step great-grandchildren are Etta, Oliver and Harry Surething. Richard Dawley’s family is sincerely grateful for the caring staff at the Gill Odd Fellows Home especially through these COVID months. Special thanks to all of his friends and family who visited. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association; or Gill Odd Fellows Home, 8 Gill Terrace, Ludlow, VT. A graveside service will be held on Aug. 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. followed by a reception at the Gill Odd Fellows Hall in Belmont.
