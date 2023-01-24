Richard H. Frederick TINMOUTH — Richard Henry Frederick, 86, of Tinmouth and formerly of South Wallingford and Rutland Town, passed away peacefully on Thursday January 19, 2023, at his home surrounded by family members. Richard was born in South Wallingford on August 17, 1936, the son of Louis and Goldie (Corey) Frederick. He attended local schools and went to work at an early age. He married Rosemary Taylor in Dorset on July 1, 1961. Richard worked as a logger and ran a firewood business, used his carpentry skills to build several houses and worked as a mechanic for Seward’s Dairy for 7 years, before working as a machine operator at General Electric in Rutland, from which he retired after 15 years. Richard was a quiet man with a great sense of humor who loved working outdoors, logging and cutting firewood, but also enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, watching football and NASCAR races, and travelling. Richard also loved animals, especially his beagle Muggs, and his ginger tabby cat Dusty. After living in the South Wallingford area, and later in Rutland Town, Richard and his wife relocated to their daughter’s home in Tinmouth in recent years. He is survived by his wife Rosemary and daughter Darcie Marshall (Brian) of Tinmouth, his son Todd Frederick (Michelle Greene) of Shrewsbury, stepson Steve Taylor (Allie) of Fair Haven, grandson Corey Clifford (Crista), granddaughters Alicia Perez – Skeris (Carl) and Taylor Frederick, step granddaughter Ava Marshall, step grandson Stephen Taylor, great grandchildren Caden Clifford and Rose Skeris, brothers Herb, Walt, Brad, and Mark Frederick, sisters Goldie Nemeth and Janice Patch, all of Wallingford, and sister Donna Showers of Pennsylvania, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Roy, Louis, Percy, Gordon, Bruce and Rodney and sister Judy Frederick. Friends and family may call from 3-5PM on Friday January 27 at the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. A memorial service will be held following the calling hours at 5PM. Burial will be held in the spring at the Danby Scottsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT, 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.