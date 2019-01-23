Richard H. Galusha rites SUDBURY — The memorial service for Richard H. Galusha, 83, who died Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, was held Saturday, Jan. 19, at Brandon United Methodist Church. The Rev. Kenneth Bevan, pastor, officiated. Organist was Mike Clarke. A luncheon reception followed in the church hall. Private burial will be at a later date in Shaftsbury. Arrangements were by Miller and Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.