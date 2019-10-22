Richard H. Glasscock CASTLETON — Richard Harley Glasscock, 77, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at his residence. He was born on May 8, 1942, in Oakland, CA, the son of Edward Dale and Pansey Ceceila (Tennis) Glasscock. Rich spent much of his youth fly fishing in the Sierra Nevada mountains in the Sonora, CA, area. He graduated from Sonora Union High School, CA, in 1960. Shortly thereafter, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. His military career began with duty stations at Fort Ord, CA, Fort Gordon, GA, ASCOM Korea, The Presidio in San Francisco, CA, Fort Monmouth, NJ, and, finally, Nuremberg, Germany, when he left the Army and returned to California. During this time, he was married to Karen Dittman with whom he had two sons Troy Alan Glasscock and Timothy Howard Glasscock Jettone, all from California. After his divorce in 1973, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where his first duty station was the Naval Air Technical Training Center at NAS Memphis, TN. Upon graduation, further duty found him serving with VS-21 at NAS North Island, San Diego, with a follow-up tour of shore duty at NAS North Island, too. His next sea duty tour was aboard the USS Constitution also homeported at North Island, San Diego. During his time at VS-21 and his shore duty in North Island, Rich was an aviation electronics technician. But he found himself preferring to help fellow sailors than fixing electronic equipment. So, he requested and was granted permission to change his rate from aviation electronics technician to career counselor. When he received orders to the USS Constitution, he transferred as a Command Career Counselor and worked directly for the skipper. His subsequent duty stations at NAS Norfolk and the destroyer USS Stump (homeport Norfolk) was also as the Command Career Counselor. He helped many Navy men and women pursue paths toward their goals. He also earned his Associate in Science degree in Psychology from the State of New York Regents College. Rich retired from military service in 1987. He was a member of the American Legion Post #50, and of the U.S. Navy Fleet Reserve. While in Memphis at the Naval Air Technical Training Center, Rich met his current wife of 44 years, Nancy Ann Wright. They were married in a small chapel at NAS Norfolk on June 15, 1975. Rich went from military retirement to Castleton State College (now Castleton University) to work for the Department of Public Safety. Rich always preferred to serve. He fit in very well in the academic community as “campus cop.” He enjoyed working with the students, faculty and staff. He was respected by all. Rich retired from Castleton in 2005. He’d say, “We are retired and having fun.” He meant every word of that statement. You would often find Rich at Castleton University sporting events with camera in hand. He loved documenting the feats of CU athletes. Survivors include his wife, Nancy, of Castleton; two sons Troy A. Glasscock and Timothy H. Glasscock Jettone, a grandson, Michael Glasscock, two great-granddaughters Savannah and Serenity, all of California; and a nephew and nieces. He was previously deceased by his parents and a sister, Barbara Shepherd, of Soulsbyville, CA. A private burial will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be made in Rich’s name to Castleton University, ATTN: Courtney Widli, Office of Alumni Affairs, 62 Alumni Drive, Castleton, VT 05735; or, to Hospice at VNAHSWR, ATTN: Hospice, 7Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.