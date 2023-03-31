Richard H. Robertson CONCORD, NH — Richard (Dick) H. Robertson, 90, of Concord died peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 19. Dick was born on February 25, 1933 in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, the son of the late Hendrie and Nora (Mullahy) Robertson. He attended Fitchburg schools and thereafter joined the Army to serve his country. After returning from service, he met the love of his life, Nancy (Ryan) Robertson, to whom he was married for 55 years. They had three children, and in 1965 moved to Proctor, Vermont, where Dick learned to ski, which became a life-long passion. He was a ski instructor at High Pond Ski Area and delighted in teaching children to ski. He enjoyed skiing at Pico Mountain, as well as other Vermont mountains. He and Nancy were involved in their church and community, and they taught Catechism at Saint Dominic’s Church where they befriended many teens in Proctor who remain close to the family to this day. In 1978, he relocated the family to Bow, New Hampshire, but kept in touch with his many friends in Vermont. He and Nancy continued their many boating excursions with beloved friends Cliff and Priscilla Thatcher, and regaled in the memories and hilarity of these adventures until his final days. He continued to ski, instructed at Ragged Mountain in Danbury well into his 70s, and taught each of his six grandchildren to ski. He was an avid gardener, and his yard in the summer was spectacular with beautiful flowers, as well as a bountiful vegetable garden. He enjoyed the outdoors, was a lover of nature, and loved photographing nature, particularly birds. In later years, he became interested in beekeeping, and though he was not physically able to take up this hobby himself, he encouraged and supported several grandchildren to take up beekeeping, which they proudly do in his honor. He was a dedicated volunteer for Breathe New Hampshire (formerly American Lung Association) for more than two decades, and was honored as Volunteer of the Year on more than one occasion. More than anything, Dick was a family man. He often said his grandchildren completed his life, because he had grown up without siblings and the next best thing was grandchildren. His grandchildren called him Buppa, and adored him. They will remember him for his patience, devotion, and unwavering involvement in their lives, supporting each of them in sports, and other interests, as well as his ability to make connections with their friends, who also called him Buppa. He will be remembered for his kindness, calm demeanor, and humor. He made friends everywhere he went, and will be missed by all. He is predeceased by his parents, Hendrie and Nora Robertson, and his wife, Nancy Robertson. He is survived by his children, Scott Robertson, of Rutland, VT, his daughter Tricia Marden, and her partner Chip Perkins of Concord, NH, and his daughter Marci Alosa and her husband Jay Alosa of Concord NH, and his grandchildren, Ryan Marden and his wife Aliah Marden of Rochester NH, Meghan Mathews and her husband Chris of Manchester, NH, Alli Alosa and her husband Phill Munson of Newton, MA, Ian Marden and his wife Kelsey Marden of York, ME, Joe Alosa, and his partner Claudia Maynard of Lewiston, ME, and Cameron Alosa and his partner Dezeray Jones of Biddeford ME, as well as multiple great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, April 15 from 1pm to 4pm at Bennett Funeral Home located at 209 N. Main St, Concord NH, with a service to begin at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to Granite VNA Hospice Program, 30 Pillsbury St, Concord NH 03301, or Breathe New Hampshire, 145 Hollis St, Unit C, Manchester, NH 03101.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.