Richard Hewitt Galusha SUDBURY — Richard Hewitt Galusha, age 83, died Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at his home in Sudbury. Richard Galusha was born to Albert Ranney and Marjorie (Hewitt) Galusha on Feb. 28, 1935, in New Jersey, living in Caldwell, Essex Fells and Fairfield throughout his childhood and adult life until he moved to Sudbury, Vermont, in 2009. While a resident of New Jersey, he was a member of The Caldwell United Methodist Church. He was very active in his church having served as a trustee, member of the choir and on numerous boards and committees. Before retiring in 2006, Richard worked as a design draftsman for Kay Elemetrics for over 40 years. He also volunteered frequently for Habitat for Humanity. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served from June 1957 until his honorable discharge in March 1961. Richard loved music and sang in both the Montclair Chorale at home and the Navy-Blue Jacket Choir during his naval service. He was also proud of his family heritage as he was a direct descendent of Governor Jonas Galusha of Vermont. Surviving is his wife of 54 years, Janet (Harding) Galusha, of Sudbury; his daughter, Dawn Baldinelli and husband Phil, of Londonderry, NH, and their children Bradley and Lisa; his daughter, Linda Smith and husband Roger, of Moore, OK, and their children Mitchell and Carson; his daughter, Faith Galusha Gosselin and husband Dan, of Orwell, VT, and their children Nicholas and Ashleigh; his siblings Gwendolyn Galusha and husband Paul Rizzo, of Hampton, VA, Louise Welsch, of Bennington, VT, Auberta Galusha, also of Bennington, Muriel Rice, of North Bennington, Manetta Maniaci and husband Charles, of Mohnton, PA; and sisters-in-law Pam Galusha, of Washington Crossing, PA, and Marjorie Royle and husband Douglas Taylor, of Belvidere, NJ. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Paul Galusha. The memorial service “In Celebration of His Life” will be held on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Brandon United Methodist Church. The Rev. Kenneth Bevan, pastor, will officiate. Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends in the church hall, for a time of remembrance. A private graveside committal service will take place at the family plot in Shaftsbury, VT, at a later date. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to The Brandon United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 55, Brandon, VT 05733; or to the Caldwell United Methodist Church, 8 Academy Road, Caldwell, NJ 07006. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon, VT. millerandketchamfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.