Richard J. Blongy RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Richard J. Blongy, 92, who died Feb. 18, 2022, was celebrated Feb. 24 at Christ the King Church. Concelebrants were Rev. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois and Fr. Justin Baker. Soloist was Olivia Boughton. Organist was William Gower-Johnson. Bearers were Stephan and Ryan Bartenstein, Justin, Abigail, Nicholas and Megan Blongy. Honorary bearers were 4th degree members of the Knights of Columbus. Eulogist was Todd Fredette. A reception was held at Rutland American Legion Post 31. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount St. Joseph Academy Parents & Friends Club, in care of MSJ, 127 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701; or Christ the King Athletic Association, 66 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
