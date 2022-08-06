Richard J. Blongy RUTLAND — A graveside service for Richard J. Blongy, 92, who died Feb. 18, 2022 will be held at 10 am Saturday Aug. 13, 2022 in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
