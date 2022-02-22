Richard J. Blongy RUTLAND — Retired Staff Sgt. Richard Joseph Blongy, 92, of Rutland, passed away on Feb. 18, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness. He was born on Sept. 18, 1929, in Rutland, to Claude and Frances (Lajoice) Blongy. Richard is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joyce (Browe) Blongy, whom he married on July 3, 1954, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Burlington, Vermont. He is also survived by his son, David (Joy), of Leicester, Vermont; his daughter, Kathleen Blongy Bartenstein (Stephan), of Rutland, Vermont; his son, Kevin Blongy (Sheri Kellogg), of Proctor, Vermont; and his son, Steven Blongy (Amy), of Meredith, New Hampshire. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Dawn Pecor (Dale), of Peru, New York, Christy Blongy Jones (David), of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, Eric Larrow, of Middlebury, Vermont, Megan Blongy, of Manchester, New Hampshire, Justin Blongy (Natasha), of Rutland, Vermont, Abigail Blongy (Ray Shortsleeves), of Pittsford, Vermont, Nicholas Blongy, of Proctor, Vermont, Stephan Bartenstein II (Mary Marro), of Rutland, Vermont, and Ryan Bartenstein, of Rutland, Vermont; his great-grandchildren, Reece Rice (Keoni), of North Carolina, and Zachary Crenshaw, of Keeseville, New York; great-great-grandchildren, Alina Rice and Amarya Rice; Sheri’s daughters, Jordan and Tara; Joy’s children, Marla and Cale; and his former daughter-in-law, Tina Blongy. His family, especially his grandchildren, filled him with pride and he reveled in all their accomplishments. Richard was predeceased by his parents; his granddaughter, Sabrina Blongy Larrow; and many family and friends who we know welcomed him with open arms. Richard was a proud 1947 graduate of Rutland High School. He received his Golden Diploma in 1997. He wore many hats during his career: he spent years working at Howe Richardson Scale Co. as a timekeeper and machinist before joining the U.S. Postal Service. He worked for the Postal Service for more than 35 years as a carrier, carrier supervisor and as a postmaster in numerous locations, retiring as postmaster in Bomoseen, Vermont, in 1995. Richard loved his family, his country and his community. He served in the Vermont Army National Guard and was a proud member of the 40th Army National Guard Band for 24 years. The friendships he made lasted his lifetime. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 31 in Rutland where he worked the bingo and ran the Booster Club to help the club. He was a life member of the Elks Lodge 345 in Rutland. Richard was a Fourth Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus 232, of Rutland, as well. He also was on the committee for the Loyalty Day Parade where he lined up judges, as well as assisting with lining up participants. He was devoted to the Boy Scouts, chartered to the Boys Scouts of America for 75 years spending the majority with Troop 120 from Christ the King, serving in many roles and helping form many young men’s lives. He was proud to see one son (Steven) and two grandsons (Stephan II and Ryan) attain the rank of Eagle Scout in this troop. Richard learned to ski at Pico Mountain alongside his friend and Olympic medalist, Andrea Meade Lawrence, gaining his love for the sport and leading him to serve for 36 years on the Otter Ski Patrol at Pico. This is where he taught his children to ski. Richard was an usher at Christ the King Church and enjoyed giving back to his church community. He served many years as athletic director for Christ the King School raising funds to improve the facilities and then moved to be very active in the Parents and Friends Club at MSJ, serving as its president for many years. During this time, he was instrumental in raising funds for the school through bingo and many other undertakings. After his retirement, he also served on the Vermont State Guard and Citizens Emergency Response Team serving Southwestern Vermont. Richard was an early member of the Southwestern Vermont Federal Employee Credit Union, now the Credit Union of Vermont, serving for over 50 years on numerous boards and committees. During their 67 years of marriage, Richard and Joyce enjoyed spending time with family and friends, their weekly Skip-Bo get-togethers, and they also traveled to see family and friends out of state and enjoyed a beautiful trip to Hawaii. They loved being together and seeing their family prosper and grow. The family would like to thank their “special” neighbors, Cindy and Nick Sinos and Eric Peterson, for all their assistance and support. Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, Vermont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Christ the King Church at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. A reception will follow the funeral service. Burial will be held at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery. The family requests that visitors please wear masks to services for the safety of everyone. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount St. Joseph Academy Parents & Friends Club, c/o MSJ, 127 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701; or Christ the King Athletic Association, 66 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
