Richard J. Carey, Jr. RUTLAND TOWN — Richard J. Carey, Jr., age 74, of Rutland Town succumbed to Parkinson’s disease Monday, June 15, 2020. Dick was born on Oct. 3, 1945, in Brookline, Massachusetts. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathleen; son Patrick, daughter-in-law Tricia, grandson Wells; daughter Meghan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. His fun-loving ways and whipped cream fights will be missed by all. Dick came to Vermont to ski, then stayed to build his own home and raise a family, always keeping a door open to welcome friends and relatives. He enjoyed hiking in the Green Mountains, fly fishing and kayaking in the lakes and rivers. He loved to bike, sail and hunt. Dick, an avid golfer, was a member at many local clubs. In his later years, he could still be spotted practicing his swing in the front yard. He will be remembered by his friends and family for his trademark introduction to skiing: “Black Diamonds mean more fun” and “always start at the top.” Dick was a man of many talents with a big appetite for adventure—and sweets. He bonded with his sister-in-law, Beth, over her famous blueberry cake, and enjoyed teasing with his younger brother-in-law, Phil, while introducing him to many dangerous and slightly dubious activities. For 25 years, Dick worked for HB Educational System. He later founded Vermont Audiovisual Co. and continued to service Vermont businesses, hospitals and schools. Later, his passion for building and construction inspired a second career where he could exercise his craft. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 26, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary, followed by the burial in Cheney Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick’s memory to Rutland Community Cupboard, rutlandcommunitycupboard.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
