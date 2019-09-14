Richard J. Harrison Jr. LUDLOW — Richard J. Harrison Jr., 81, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow. He was born April 9, 1938, in Springfield, the son of Cora (Anderson) and Richard Harrison Sr. He graduated in 1957 from Black River High School. Mr. Harrison married Betty Ann Hill Feb. 13, 1960, in Cavendish. He was a member of the Army National Guard for many years. He worked as a machinist lead man with General Electric in Ludlow and Rutland, for 25 years. He was also owner/operator of the Best Western Motel and Colonial Condominiums in Ludlow for many years. Mr. Harrison served Ludlow as a village trustee, member of Ludlow Fire Department and Ambulance, including as fire chief, and on the Development Review Board. He enjoyed postal history and antiquing. Survivors include his wife, of Ludlow. Last Call will be at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Ludlow Fire Station, followed by a procession to Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow for a graveside service officiated by the Rev. Abraham Gross. Memorial contributions may be made to Ludlow Fire Department, P.O. Box 359, Ludlow, VT 05149. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
