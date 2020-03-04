Richard J. "Rick" Gould RANDOLPH — Richard J. “Rick” Gould, 57, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph. He was born July 21, 1962, in Rutland, the son of Bernice (Manning) and Frank Gould. He attended Mill River High School in North Clarendon. Mr. Gould served in the Army National Guard. He worked at the Sugarhouse, VTC and most recently, Shaw’s Supermarket. He enjoyed watching television, hunting and fishing. Survivors include his mother and her husband, Norman Martin; brothers, Robert Gould of Center Rutland and Ronald Gould of Randolph; sister, Christina Naylor of North Haverhill, New Hampshire; and an uncle. Mr. Gould was predeceased by his father. There are no calling hours. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Last Mile Ride, in care of Gifford Medical Center, 44 South Main St., Randolph, VT 05060. Arrangements are by Day Funeral Home in Randolph. For online condolences, visit dayfunerals.com.
