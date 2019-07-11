Richard J. Horn POULTNEY — Richard James Horn, 65, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 unexpectedly while on vacation in North Carolina. He was born April 28, 1954 in Albany, NY, the son of Thomas Horn Sr. and Antoinette (Bologna) Horn. He is survived by his wife Birgit Horn; his children Patrick and Rachel, all of Poultney; his mother Antoinette Horn of Latham, NY; his siblings Thomas Horn Jr., of Rexford, NY; Kevin Horn of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Mary Steinberg, of Florida and a nephew, Thomas Horn III, of Warrensburg, NY. Rick was predeceased by his father Thomas Horn Sr. Visiting hours for friends and family will be held on Monday July 15, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home, located at 266 Allen Ave., Poultney, VT 05764. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Raphael the Arch Angel Catholic Church in Poultney. Burial will follow with military honors in St. Raphael’s Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Detailed obituary and online condolences at www.Robertsaubinfuneralhome.com
